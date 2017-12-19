Police warn of bogus email

Officials are warning Cayman residents about a potentially harmful email masquerading as communication from the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service.

The email claims to contain information about complaints against the recipient’s email account. It tells the user to click on links in the email to be connected to the actual complaints.

The email reads in part: “We received various complaint [sic] from Flow Cayman email provider, You [sic] advised to check the attachement [sic] for the report against you.”

The email appears to contain malware that may be harmful to computers or other devices.

Police officials are advising people not to click on any of the email’s links.