Police name deceased tourist

A man who died after going snorkeling off East End on Thursday, Dec. 14, has been identified as James Howard Huber, 59, of Lake Forest, California.

Mr. Huber and another man had been snorkeling in the early afternoon, according to police. He then “encountered difficulties” while on a Wave Runner. The man he was with brought him to shore, where he was given CPR by emergency responders.

Mr. Huber was reportedly unresponsive in the ambulance that took him to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

He is the eighth person to die in water-related activities this year in the Cayman Islands.