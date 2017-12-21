Motions Gymnasts victorious in Virginia Beach

Cayman gymnasts representing Motions Unlimited continued their competitive season at the 2017 Gymstrada Invitational in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Dec. 2 and 3. Led by Coach Alison Laidler and head Coach Kelley Paz, the team pioneered the way as the first international gymnastics group to participate in this meet.

Competing Xcel Gold routines, Mia VanDevelde and Morgan Crowley were victorious with a gold and silver medal respectively on vault, while teammate Georgina Hayman snatched silver on her floor routine.

Among tough competition in the USGA Junior Olympic levels, Bethany Hawkins took home top ten medals finishing 8th overall in her age division for level 3. Maddalena Polloni and Sophia Simpson showcased their Level 4 routines earning top ten finishes while Gabriella Royston and Emmi Daykin rounded out the competition with level 5 routines placing 14th and 16th respectively in their age divisions.

The next meet for the girls team will be the Metroplex Challenge, Jan. 26-28 in Fort Worth, Texas. The boys will also compete at the Windy City Invite in Chicago, Jan. 12-14, and the entire team with many new competitive gymnasts will represent Cayman at the highly anticipated 30th anniversary Gasparilla Classic, Feb. 23 – 25, in St. Petersburg, Florida.