Bush arrested at casino, but ultimately not charged

The eyes of Cayman fell upon a foreign shore in July, when McKeeva Bush was arrested at a south Florida casino. Mr. Bush, the Cayman Islands Speaker of the House, was arrested by Seminole Police on July 17 for a misdemeanor case of one count of “touch or strike/battery” in Coconut Creek, Florida.

Former Premier Mr. Bush, who had been overwhelmingly elected as a representative of West Bay in May’s election, was alleged to have wrapped his arm around a casino employee and forcefully pulled her in his direction.

The Seminole Police Department took a sworn statement from the alleged victim, who worked as a waitress at the casino, and reviewed the surveillance video before arresting Mr. Bush, who was able to post a cash bond of US$1,000. Mr. Bush’s Florida attorney, Keith Seltzer, told the Cayman Compass that allegations “by one person” had led to the arrest.

The Seminole Police declined to release the surveillance video to the Cayman Compass. Mr. Bush spoke four days after the incident, telling the Compass his case was a “wrongful arrest.”

“I regret the attention and concern that my wrongful arrest has caused to all concerned overseas, my constituents and the great citizens of Cayman,” said Mr. Bush, who returned to Cayman on July 21.

“I am certain that once my attorney and the prosecutor have an opportunity to review the evidence, the only conclusion that will be reached is that I committed no crime.”

Less than a month later, Mr. Bush was granted the result he had hoped to receive.

The Florida State Attorney’s Office announced on Friday, Aug. 4 that it would not pursue a charge of misdemeanor battery against Mr. Bush. Mr. Seltzer said that the state attorney had opted not to prosecute because it did not have “any physical evidence” to get a conviction.