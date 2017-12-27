Judge grants bail in lecturer’s child porn case

Conditions include no internet, no contact with anyone under 17

After being refused bail in Summary Court, a man charged with possession of child pornography successfully appealed to Grand Court on Friday.

Pierre Pavlov Rameau, a former lecturer at the University College of the Cayman Islands, was refused bail last Thursday when he appeared before Magistrate Kirsty-Ann Gunn on charges relating to images of a child or children in erotic or indecent poses. He also faces a charge of using an information and communications technology network to annoy, abuse or harass a named female by requesting indecent photos from her.

Defense attorney Prathna Bodden appealed the lower court’s decision before Justice Roger Chapple, who granted bail after hearing objections from senior Crown counsel Nicole Petit.

Mr. Rameau, 49, must comply with 12 conditions. He must surrender all passports to police. He must not go within 100 yards of the airport or any seaport and a “stop notice” was to be registered with immigration authorities. He must lodge a $10,000 cash security and have two sureties sign for him in the total sum of $20,000.

He must live and sleep at a specified address, and observe a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Mr. Rameau is required to wear an electronic monitor and present himself to a specified police station daily.

The court also ordered him not to have any contact, directly or indirectly, with the complainant in the ICT charge, and he is not to have any contact with anyone under the age of 17.

Final conditions are “No use of the internet whatsoever” and he is not to be found within 200 yards of any school.

The matter is due back in Summary Court on Tuesday, Jan. 16.