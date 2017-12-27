Social media messages request ‘sexy’ photos of minors

A child in Cayman received Instagram requests to provide “sexy” images of herself from a company purporting to be recruiting models, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service reported Tuesday.

According to police, the child’s parent complained on Dec. 21 that an Instagram message had been circulated on Dec. 16 purportedly from a prior Miss Universe, stating that a company named “MoreTastyTeas” was recruiting models.

“A communication with minor children had started in response to this message, and these children were asked to send ‘sexy’ pictures of themselves in minimum clothing, after which they were informed that they had been selected [as a] top model with Rihanna and Nicky Minaj,” police said in a statement.

The girl’s parent learned of the exchange and intervened, sending messages to the Instagram account, but those messages were not responded to.

Police said messages are also being sent to minors on WhatsApp.

The RCIPS noted that a company by the name of MoreTastyTeas legitimately operates in the Bahamas.

“The company has clarified that these messages have nothing to do with their business and that they are not conducting a recruitment for models. The company also informed that they have received other complaints from other jurisdictions,” police said.

Police are advising parents to be aware of the communications of their children via smartphones and other devices.

“The RCIPS recommends parents hold open discussions with minor children regarding inappropriate communications and exchanges, especially of pictures, with adults via these devices,” police said.