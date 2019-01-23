Governor launches Instagram account

Governor Martyn Roper has launched a new Instagram account, saying he wishes to use it to give people in the Cayman Islands, the U.K. and elsewhere an insight into his role.

The governor also issues regular updates and observations via his Facebook page and Twitter account.

Mr. Roper said in a press release, “I am a keen user of social media. I think it’s an important part of my role to be accessible to all and I think platforms such as Twitter and Facebook are great tools to achieve this. Adding Instagram, which comes with a different audience, means I can reach even more people.”

He said he aims, via his social media pages, to give the audience an understanding of the variety of work both the governor and his office undertake on a weekly basis.

He said comments, feedback and suggestions on his posts are welcome.

According to the press release, the governor posts most of the content himself and will respond to comments when possible.

Last week, he launched a series of video blogs which will be available on all his social media platforms. “The video blogs aim to show the cultural and historical links between the U.K. and the Cayman Islands,” the release stated.