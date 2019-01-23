Police searching for missing man

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service is requesting public assistance to find a 72-year-old George Town man who has been missing since late December.

The RCIPS is seeking information about Eral Keith Whitely, who was last seen sometime on or near Christmas Day in the vicinity of Brushy Avenue in George Town.

Mr. Whitely has been described as having a slim build and dark complexion. He is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and bald, but he typically wears baseball caps and glasses, with a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

The police are concerned for Mr. Whitely’s welfare and are conducting urgent enquiries to find him.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts may contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777.