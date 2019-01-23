In the Jan. 23, 1969 edition of the Caymanian Weekly, a precursor of the Cayman Compass, the following story, titled “Dairy project under way,” appeared on the front page.

It read: “To produce enough fresh milk daily to supply some of the need of Grand Cayman is the aim of a new enterprise already under way in Pease Bay.

“Mr. Mark Fisher from the U.K., who is at present setting up the company, told the Caymanian that 60 of the 200 acres being leased have already been cleared.

“Grass suitable for grazing will be planted and it is estimated that this will be ready by July. At this time, 50 milch cows are due to arrive from Jamaica. It is anticipated that the herd will eventually be increased to 100, which should produce a minimum of approximately 300 gallons of milk daily.

“A modern herringbone milking unit and also a refrigerated tank and a pasteurizer are to be installed. After pasteurization, the milk will be cartoned and sold locally. If all goes well, it will appear on the market some time in August.”

Also appearing on the front page of the Caymanian Weekly was a story about a visit to the islands by a U.S. research vessel. It read:

“Seen at the dock and offshore between and Jan. 14-17 was the research vessel ‘Tursiops’ owned by the Oceanography Department of the Florida State University.

“The nine members of the crew were students who were under the instructor, Professor James I. Jones.

“The vessel left Turkey Point, Florida, and first called at Cozumel, Mexico, where they spent three days. After stopping just one day at the Misterioso Bank, they came to the Cayman Islands.

“Here the students went diving in deep and shallow water taking samples of the bottom for study and on their way back, they also took some samples of the water.”