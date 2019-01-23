RCIPS welcomes guest speaker from Jamaica

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service welcomed a special guest on Friday.

Coleridge Minto, the assistant superintendent of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, came to Cayman to serve as the keynote speaker for the Planning for Youth Success Conference. The conference, which was held at University College of the Cayman Islands, is part of Support Our Youth Month.

Mr. Minto, who also serves as the Director for Security and Safety in Schools, gave a presentation to the assembled students and teachers. He spoke about challenges faced by Jamaican students and the way police have addressed those challenges in partnership with the schools and students.

Mr. Minto also encouraged the children to live up to their potential. Later, he visited police headquarters, meeting with the Commissioner of Police and discussing issues that affect both Cayman and Jamaica such as local training opportunities and best practices regarding community policing.

“It was a pleasure to meet with RCIPS officers and use this opportunity to help strengthen the relationship between our organizations,” said Mr. Minto as part of an official press release. “Likewise, I was very excited to be able to speak directly to the young people at the youth conference, as I believe that reaching them early is the key to ensuring their success.”

“[Assistant Superintendent] Minto’s talk was enlightening for us, as we look at sharing best practices around community policing and police outreach to youth,” added Inspector Courtney Myles, the head of the RCIPS Community Policing Department. “Our community police officers serve as liaisons to the schools, so for us it was a good opportunity for CPD officers to hear how problems are being addressed and partnerships created in our neighboring jurisdiction.”