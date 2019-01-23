Students head to Florida for robotics competition

A group of 18 students from Cayman Prep and High School is traveling to Florida Thursday for a robotics competition.

The FIRST Lego League West Florida Qualifier Tournament takes place this weekend at St. Petersburg College’s Clearwater campus. FIRST is an acronym of “For Inspiration and Recognition in Science and Technology.

At the tournament, students ranging in ages from 9 to 14 will demonstrate how they have tackled both theoretical and practical challenges related to working in outer space.

Two Cayman teams will be taking part. The Cyber Rays are made up of Nathan Alston, Liam Benson, Adithya Kiran Binoy, Matthew Bodden, Alexander Dailey, Cormac Finnegan, Brandon Simmonds and Joshua Williams. The Techno Turtles team is Kathryn Corkish, Louis Day, Alex Gaze, Nathaniel Grieff, Nicholas Hydes, Janani Kumar, Katherine Kumar, Lily McGrath, Thomas Penner, Frederick Robson and Jonny Robson. Coaches Michael Harrington, Mark Leary and Allison Smith will accompany the teams.

The students will give a presentation on how they addressed the theoretical questions of maintaining muscle strength while in a zero-gravity environment.

Their Lego robots will then be required to perform tasks that might be required during space travel.

They are also scored on how they address the core values outlined in the FIRST program, such as teamwork, friendship and cooperation.