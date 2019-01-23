Arts festival offers something ‘eXtra’

The 2019 eXtra Cayman Arts Festival will provide a mix of local and off-island talent for a series of events from Feb. 5-9. The performances range from classical to cabaret.

This year, for the first time, will be hosting a fringe event that will feature students from the Cayman Arts Festival’s after-school program combined with those from the Jubilate after-school program. That free event will be held at 5:30 p.m., on Friday, Feb. 8, at the Cayman Islands Baptist Church.

The festival kicks off Feb. 5, with a performance by the Island Brass Quintet, a local group featuring Charity Epp on tuba, Vito Biliti on trombone, Reid McNeal on the French horn and trumpeters Francis Donoghue and Keith Millar. The group will play pieces from the Baroque and Renaissance eras as well as more modern offerings including Bizet, Gilbert and Sullivan, Gershwin, the Fosse Brothers and more.

The event begins at 6 p.m. at the Westin hotel ballroom. Tickets are US$35 for adults, which includes a glass of wine, and US$15 for students under 18.

On Feb. 7, at Camana Bay Cinema, flutist Nick Cartledge will perform. Mr. Cartledge studied the flute at the Royal College of Music in London with Susan Milan, winning a dozen awards in his time there. In 1996, he graduated with first class honors, having made his Wigmore Hall debut. The same year he became the first flutist to win the Royal Over-Seas League music competition. He will be accompanied by Glen Inanga on the piano and flutist Liz Malkin.

Tickets for the 6 p.m. concert are US$40 for adults, US$15 for students.

The festival will finish with a group of New York cabaret performers bringing their act to the Marriott hotel ballroom at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 9. KT Sullivan returns to Cayman with her friends Natalie Douglas, Jon Weber, Marissa Mulder and Danny Bacher to perform an evening of music entitled “That’s Entertainment!”

The festival will also feature master classes in the flute and in voice. Those interested in attending can call 922-5550 or email [email protected]

Tickets to performances are available at www.caymanartsfestival.com.