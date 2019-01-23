Airport sign gaffe widely shared on social media

In her recently released report on the unfinished Owen Roberts International Airport project, Auditor General Sue Winspear stated that there were 60 design errors and omissions made in the redevelopment’s plans.

On Tuesday, another error was identified in a photo widely circulated on Facebook and other platforms: a sign in the airport’s Customs section that directs people to a line if they have “Nothing to Delcare.”

Cayman Islands Airports Authority Marketing Manager Rhonda Verhoeven said on Wednesday that the sign has since been corrected.

The airport redevelopment has cost $64.37 million as of August, which includes more than $10 million in cost overruns. The Office of the Auditor General attributed some of the cost overruns to design errors that had to be corrected after the project began.

Officials say they are “optimistic” that the development will be finished by the end of March.