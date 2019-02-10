Cabaret night mixes international and local performers

On Saturday night, music lovers were treated to a night of songs and banter from singers and musicians KT Sullivan, Natalie Douglas, Jon Weber, Marissa Mulder and Danny Bacher.

This was their second visit to Cayman in as many years, due to popular demand.

The event was held in the Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort’s ballroom as part of the Cayman Arts Festival’s Extra program.

Titled “New York Cabaret,” the evening featured many familiar tunes from decades gone by, such as “Stormy Weather,” “Mr. Bojangles,” “La Vie en Rose,” and “A Kiss to Build a Dream On.”

Mr. Bacher displayed some impressive skill on the soprano sax, when he was not indulging in some scat, and acclaimed jazz pianist Jon Weber’s solos were greeted with enthusiastic applause.

Two of the night’s highlights were performances by local student trio Arianna Anglin, Louise De Jesus and Jhevere Harris, and soloist Jaedyn Hanna.

Arianna, Louise and Jhevere sang the song “Matchmaker, Matchmaker” from the musical “Fiddler on the Roof,” accompanied by Simon Donoghue on piano. Their combination of vocal talents, harmonies and acting skills won them a standing ovation from the audience.

Vocalist Ms. Hanna, accompanied by Jon Weber on piano, sang “Don’t Rain on My Parade,” from the musical “Funny Girl.” She too had the audience on its feet, applauding her performance. She is no stranger to cabaret; she performed “Someone Like You” from “Jekyll & Hyde” at the Mabel Mercer Cabaret Convention in New York on Oct. 9, 2018.

Marius Gaina, executive director of the Cayman Arts Festival, expressed his delight at the success of the evening. “I can describe it with one single word: confirmation,” he said. “Confirmation of the talent of the New York performers; confirmation that Cayman’s audience loves this music genre; and confirmation of our young students’ talent. It was a wonderful night that encourages us to keep offering such performances to the Cayman public in the future.”