Cayman Arts Festival brings New York to Cayman

Once again, the audience is invited to spend the evening in the presence of some of New York’s brightest stars. The four headliners are a mix of musicians and singers who have graced the Big Apple’s coveted stages and venues, from Broadway to The Algonquin Hotel.

Ogier is supporting the Cayman Arts Festival yet again and is sponsoring the New York Cabaret Night. Partner Rachael Reynolds said, “We are excited to be sponsoring the Cayman Arts Festival for the third year running. The benefits of musical education for children are well known including creativity, language and brain development as well as personal and social development. We are proud to be part of such a fantastic event for the community.”

All the visiting artists conduct workshops, masterclasses or concert demonstrations for the educational benefit of Cayman’s youth, aligning with Ogier’s Corporate Social Responsibility focus on education.

The concert promises a great evening of music with performances from KT Sullivan, Natalie Douglas, Nicholas King and Matt Baker, whilst also featuring performances from children in the festival’s educational programme.

“The New York Cabaret performers will be back in Cayman for the third time in two years,” said Marius Gaina, executive director of Cayman Arts Festival. “This speaks volumes [about] their popularity and the previous success of the event.

“The demand for their return came not just from the general public, but from our students who benefit directly from masterclasses with the performers. We applaud Ogier for supporting this event and music education, which we hope will become a tradition in the Cayman Islands.”

KT Sullivan

Sullivan was named artistic director of The Mabel Mercer Foundation in 2012. She starred in the Broadway revival of ‘Gentlemen Prefer Blondes’ and headlined for almost two decades in The Oak Room of The Algonquin Hotel. One of the shows she created – ‘Rhyme, Women, and Song’ – was presented on PBS’ WNET 13 and her award-winning Sondheim show with Jeff Harnar was filmed for PBS from the New Jersey Performing Arts Center. She was twice-named one of The Top 100 Irish Americans by Irish America Magazine.

Natalie Douglas

Called ‘a true force of nature’ and ‘in a league of her own’ by Clive Davis of The Times (UK) – in two five-star reviews – eight-time MAC Award-winner Douglas is a powerhouse singer. She has won multiple awards, including the 2014 Margaret Whiting Award and the 2016 Donald F. Smith Award. The latter two were presented by the Mabel Mercer Foundation, for which Natalie is also a master teacher.

Nicolas King

Nicolas King has been performing since the age of 4. He was seen first on Broadway in ‘Beauty & The Beast’, then in ‘A Thousand Clowns’ opposite Tom Selleck, and ‘Hollywood Arms’, directed by Hal Prince – all before the age of 12. Other credits include eight consecutive annual performances on ‘The Jerry Lewis MDA Telethon’, and shows at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center, as well as appearances on ‘The View’, ‘Today’ show, ‘Liza & David’, ‘Sally Jesse Raphael’ and twice on ‘The Tonight Show’ with Jay Leno.

Matt Baker

Matt Baker is a fresh new face on the jazz landscape. His clean, crisp delivery is reminiscent of the true greats in entertainment. An engaging stage presence, a smooth-as-silk voice, and

the gift of a storyteller all come together

to complete this package. Add to that

his saxophone prowess, and you have one of the hottest musicians on the

scene today.

Cayman Arts Festival

CAF was originally formed as a three-day festival but is now an organisation that produces monthly events. These events bring cultural experiences to the Cayman Islands and support the festival’s educational programme for young people. The programme provides musical instruments to kids, organises workshops with visiting artists and coordinates musical lessons at local schools.

The concert will take place at the Westin Ballroom on Saturday.

Doors open at 6pm and the show starts at 7pm. Buy tickets online at www.caymanartsfestival.com. Adult tickets are US$50 and include a glass of wine. Student tickets (up to 18 years old) are US$15.