Hedge Funds Care Gala channels Studio 54

This Saturday, the business community of the Cayman Islands will gather at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman to enjoy an evening of networking and glamour with purpose at the annual Hedge Funds Care Cayman Gala.

The gala is Studio 54-themed this year and promises all the glitz and fun of the 1970s disco era. Attire for the evening calls for gold- and jewel-toned lamé dresses and flared trousers, platform heels, ruffled shirts and all the sparkle of a disco ball. Those guests who prefer traditional dress are welcome to wear black-tie on the night.

The gala has become a permanent fixture on the financial services industry’s annual social and charitable calendar. The primary purpose of the event is to raise as much money as possible to fund programmes which aid in the prevention and treatment of child abuse in the Cayman Islands.

On arrival at The Ritz-Carlton, guests will be immersed in the legendary Studio 54 nightclub scene while being treated to a fabulous cocktail reception. The silent auction boasts a variety of ‘must-have’ items, such as the latest smart phones, unique sports and pop culture memorabilia, elegant trinkets and VIP tickets. Later, guests will enjoy a delectable three-course menu and some live entertainment.

The live auction items available this year are bound to cause a stir and include a fabulous Audi from Arch Automotive, a luxury yacht charter from Point Blue Sailing and a stunning Hearts on Fire diamond pendant from Kirk Freeport. Should you have a touch of wanderlust, bid on a luxury break at a breathtaking international destination or stay closer to home with an exciting three-night stay in the Presidential Suite at The Ritz-Carlton, which includes lavish spa treatments and dinner for two at Seven. For gourmets and connoisseurs of fine wines, the auction will include vintage champagnes, chef-catered dinner parties and much, much more… All will be revealed on the night!

Since its inception in 2005, Hedge Funds Care Cayman has raised more than US$3.8 million to help prevent and treat child abuse and neglect in the Cayman Islands. The charitable organisation has been instrumental in the development of projects, programmes and agencies that help the most vulnerable in society. The annual gala is the main fundraising event for HFC Cayman and enables the continued funding of key initiatives, while addressing attitudes surrounding the issue of child abuse, bringing about a positive force for change in the community.

For more information about the event and to reserve tickets, email [email protected]

To learn more about HFC Cayman, contact Baron Jacob at [email protected]