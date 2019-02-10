In Grand court on Friday, Justice Robin McMillan set dates for a trial, a further mention and two sentencing hearings for defendants who pleaded guilty to possession of an unlicensed firearm.

A man originally charged with attempted murder and cruelty to a child had his matter put over to another date after defense attorney Oliver Grimwood advised that a report requested on a previous occasion had not yet been received.

Travis Jarrell Webb, 26, was charged after an incident in Bodden Town last November. Police issued a press release at the time stating that a report had been received concerning a child allegedly being buried alive. The release said police officers and an ambulance were dispatched to the scene and officers found the child distressed and struggling to breathe. They administered oxygen until the ambulance arrived and took the child to Cayman Islands Hospital for further treatment.

Justice McMillan set the matter for mention again on March 27, by which date it was expected that the report would be ready.

Jerry Machado Christian had a trial date set for June 3 after entering a plea of not guilty. He is charged with making a threat to kill a named female on Nov. 15, 2018. Mr. Christian was represented by attorney Lee Halliday-Davis.

Ms. Halliday-Davis also represented two defendants charged with unlicensed firearms offenses.

James Harris Winton Jr., 37, pleaded guilty to possession of a .38 revolver and six rounds of ammunition on Feb. 7, 2018, at the Holiday Inn, where Mr. Winton had been staying. When the matter first came to court, the magistrate was told that police had a search warrant and recovered the firearms from a safe in a room at the hotel. No details were mentioned on Friday and the matter was set for sentencing on April 18.

Tyrec Christopher Johnson pleaded guilty to three charges against him.

This defendant pleaded guilty to attempting to rob a named person at Captain’s Bakery on July 10, 2018, and possession of a 9-millimeter handgun.

He was 17 when the offenses were committed.

He pleaded not guilty to wounding with intent, but guilty to wounding, in connection with an incident at the Cayman Airways office on July 3. A police press release indicated that the victim/complainant had been stabbed in the leg during an altercation. It was not clear whether the stabbing occurred in, outside of, or in the vicinity of the CAL office.

A social inquiry report was requested and sentencing set for April 18.

Senior Crown counsel Nicole Petit appeared in all matters on behalf of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A matter on Friday’s original list was not mentioned, apparently being adjourned administratively. This was the case of Robert Todd Seward, who first appeared in court in May, 2018 facing charges that included thefts totaling US$22,856.21 and CI$116,398 from the Cayman Islands Tennis Club.

Mr. Seward, formerly the club’s manager and tennis pro, has not yet entered any pleas. The matter was set to come before the court again on March 23.