Canadian high commissioner visits from Jamaica

The High Commissioner of Canada based in Jamaica visited the Cayman Islands last week to meet with Canadians living here, as well as local officials.

Making her first official visit to Cayman, Laurie Peters paid courtesy calls on government dignitaries, including Governor Martyn Roper and Premier Alden McLaughlin. She was accompanied by Senior Trade Commissioner Richard York on visits with government ministers on Thursday.

At a reception at the George Town Yacht Club on Wednesday evening, organized by the High Commission, Ms. Peters met local Canadians and said she hoped her two-day visit would be the first of many.

Canada has an honorary consul, Jeff Boucher, based in George Town. In her speech, Ms. Peters said having an honorary consul was important as more than 20,000 Canadian tourists visit Cayman each year and Canadians make up the third largest group of expatriate workers in the Cayman Islands.

“Canada has the pleasure of hosting a large Caribbean diaspora community and we continue to welcome Caymanians who choose to visit and study in Canada,” Ms. Peters said, adding that she was particularly pleased to learn that Cayman’s Minister of Financial Services and Home Affairs, Tara Rivers, is an alumna of York University in Toronto.

She said even more Canadians would be coming to Cayman in April, for the Canadian Open Water Swimming Trials – a qualifying race for the 2019 World Championships, the Pan American Games and World University Games – which will be held at Governors Beach. This is the first time these trials will be held outside of Canada.

“As we build on the strong historical relationship Canada has with the United Kingdom and the long-standing friendship with our Caribbean neighbors, Canada continues to make significant investments in high-growth sectors of the Cayman economy,” Ms. Peters said. “These include in the tourism, energy and financial sectors – to the tune of $43.1 billion in 2017 alone. That makes Cayman the fifth largest destination for Canadian direct investment abroad.”

She added that Canada was working with Caribbean nations and jurisdictions on a variety of issues, including climate change, disaster risk and security.