A man accused of importing cocaine into the Cayman Islands without lawful excuse has had his trial set for May 13.

Michael Junior Palmer, 30, appeared in Grand Court on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to importing 1.93 kilos of the controlled drug on Nov. 9, 2018.

That amount is the equivalent of about four and a quarter pounds.

Justice Philip St. John-Stevens set the trial date after conferring with defense attorney Rupert Wheeler and Crown counsel Scott Wainwright.

There was no indication whether the trial would be by jury or by judge alone.