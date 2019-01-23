Thefts reported from West Bay construction sites

Police are investigating reports of thieves breaking into containers and stealing tools from two construction sites on Yacht Drive in West Bay.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service received the reports of thefts on Tuesday.

The RCIPS urged owners of construction equipment to maintain a log of the serial numbers for all of their tools and equipment, with photographs.

“Maintaining such information can greatly assist police with their investigation and help identify rightful owners of stolen property,” the RCIPS stated.

Police also asked anyone who may have seen suspicious activity along Yacht Drive on Monday evening or early Tuesday morning to contact the West Bay Police Station at 949-3999.