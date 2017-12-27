Editorial cartooning requires a sharp wit and a nimble pen – along with a healthy dose of irreverence. It is a demanding form of commentary, but one that can pack a powerful punch.

Today, we look back at 2017 through the eyes of Compass cartoonists – “Caymanman” (aka George Nowak), whose history drawing cartoons for the Compass goes back more than 40 years; and Jake Fuller, a trained journalist who has decades of experience as a professional editorial cartoonist, primarily in Florida.

