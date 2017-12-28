More tourists arrived in the Cayman Islands by air last month than in any other November on record, tourism officials announced Wednesday.

The Department of Tourism stated that for the sixth consecutive month – June through November – air arrivals surpassed all previously recorded statistics, with 34,999 visitors arriving in November, an increase of 19.66 percent over November 2016.

A press release from the department said the statistics reflected “a consistent increase of air arrivals from the core markets within the United States,” representing a year-to-date total of 302,634 visitors, an increase of 11.88 percent.

“Of significant note, the Northeast region recorded an additional 2,424 visitors, or 34.71 percent increase year over year, making it the top performing region of 2017 so far. Another region seeing significant growth is the Latin American market, with South America and Central America increasing by 16.77 percent and 5.66 percent respectively,” the statement continued.

Deputy Premier and Minister of Tourism Moses Kirkconnell, commenting on the increased arrivals numbers, said, “The ongoing efforts within the Ministry and Department of Tourism to deliver increased visitation and raise brand awareness have been demonstrably successful. I am profoundly proud of the performance of our tourism sector in 2017, whether it be new marketing strategies, renovations, human capital development or something entirely different, the stakeholders in tourism have been steadfast in progressing the successes of tourism industry.