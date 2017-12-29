Pearl Hair Oil

This dream product is an oil that protects your hair color from damaging UVA and UVB rays. Developed by master colorist to the stars, Ryan Pearl, the formula is infused with sweet almond oil, argan oil and crambe seed oil, to replenish bleached and damaged strands while acting as a barrier to the elements. Perfect for Cayman sunshine and a must-have for anyone with color-treated hair.

Pat McGrath eyeshadow palette

After releasing seven limited edition collections, makeup maestro Pat McGrath is back with the Unlimited Collection. This range consists of 61 products, including three eyeshadow palettes that will blow minds. The color selection and pigmentation of the shadows are to die for and if you enjoy experimenting with makeup, this range will definitely be a winner.

Lancôme Rose Highlighter

If there was ever an Instagram-worthy beauty product, it would be this highlighter. Influenced by Parisian pastels, these pretty petals will give you natural shimmering rosy cheeks; the perfect addition to your vanity table.

Hot Tools Curl bar

This new tool has moved the goalposts for hair styling. No more aching arms from awkwardly holding your curling iron upside down and backwards with hopes of creating the perfect beach waves. Hot Tools’ new curl bar is shaped at a 90-degree angle to easily transform your mane into all sorts of wonderful. Just hold the wand upright, wrap your hair around the bar and let the waves come to you.

Bite Agave Lip balm

Canadian brand Bite is all-knowing when it comes to anything lip-related. The Agave Lip Collection will give you lips like soft, plump pillows. The Agave lip mask is capable of totally transforming your lips from chapped to smooth in a blink. And, if that is not good enough, they’ve just packed the formula into a nourishing lip balm for on-the-go lip care, so you can save your mask for more serious situations.

Ouai Dry Shampoo

From Kimmy K’s hair to the shelves at Sephora, Jen Atkin has revolutionizing the dry shampoo game. With this product, there is no need to worry about chalky white patches that scream 3-day-old hair; this is actually a foam that you massage into your scalp to transform your locks. That’s not all; the scent is like perfume and will have you coming back for more. Bye-bye, real shampoo!

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Lips

Charlotte Tilbury is back with another amazing product. This new liquid lipstick gives a plumped, matte effect without the drying chalkiness you get with other matte lipsticks. Channeling the Hollywood starlets of the past, the range comes in a selection of colors to take you from the office to the dance floor.

Tarte Brighter Days

This oil-free, vegan daily moisturizer has a built-in highlighter which will illuminate and hydrate your skin; perfect for ladies on the go that prefer 2-in-1 products. This lightweight facial lotion will quench dull, dehydrated skin while delivering a radiant dewy finish. The sweat-resistant formula is perfect for before or after the gym and ideal for hot Caribbean days.