Red carpet gowns of 2017

It is safe to say that as awards seasons go, 2017 is over. In fact, January starts the ball rolling all over again.

With the world watching the stars of Hollywood transform themselves into beautiful diamond-encrusted butterflies, the red carpet is as much a part of the theater as the ceremonies themselves. Here are some of the best looks from this year’s red carpets.

The Oscars

Taraji P. Henson wore an Alberta Ferretti gown. This navy velvet Bardot style accentuated her figure perfectly while ticking the style boxes. Top marks!

Naomi Harris took to the red carpet in a stunning white Calvin Klein number. The bustier-style neckline and structured train oozed elegance.

Hailee Steinfield wowed in a Ralph & Russo sheer ballgown. The floral detail and the ruffled high neck made this look glamorous and girly.

Olivia Culpo nailed Gatsby glam in a Marchesa creation. The white fringed beading and deep V-neckline was the essence of Art Deco chic.

Jessica Biel was the golden girl (quite literally) in a Kaufmanfranco gown. Head-to-toe gold sequin was a big risk but she pulled it off.

Karlie Kloss outdid herself this year. The white column-style dress she donned (one shoulder cape included) by Stella McCartney was a firm favorite among the fashion critics and rightly so. Not the night for a glass of red, though.

The Golden Globes

Mandy Moore also embraced the cape style in a Naeem Khan gown. It was a classic and delicate in every way. The black chiffon oozed old Hollywood glamour that will never get tired on the red carpet.

Thandi Newton stunned in a Monse dress. The glittering gold that crept up from the bottom was juxtaposed with the minimal white column style.

Viola Davis brought the sunshine with a bright yellow Michael Kors Collection dress. The color and the one-shoulder style got a big fashion thumbs-up.

Blake Lively decided to go with a Versace creation. The black velvet and gold chainmail detail were the epitome of glam; and who doesn’t love a dress with pockets?

Gillian Anderson was sent from heaven in a floaty white Jenny Packham gown with cutaway neckline. While the elegant chiffon drape echoed Marilyn Monroe, the jeweled neckline gave it a modern edge.

The Emmys

Zoe Kravitz wore a technicolor Dior Haute Couture gown and channeled the rainbow trend effortlessly. The black top and ruffled texture added ease to this red-carpet look.

Millie Bobby Brown from “Stranger Things” looked pretty as a picture in a ballerina-esque dress by Calvin Klein. Everyone’s favorite child actor got top of the class for this adorable appearance.

Julianne Hough blew everyone away in a black chiffon Marchesa gown. The pink floral detail and her natural makeup let this dress do all the talking.

Check TV listings for all the award shows coming up in January, such as The Grammys, Golden Globes and the SAG Awards.