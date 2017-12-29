January’s best concerts in South Florida

Woo-hoo! It’s a new year, so why not start it off with some music in your life? Lots of your favorite artists are heading south for the winter, from oldies and goodies to the young and fashionable.
The Moody Blues are in town, along with The Zombies, Art Garfunkel, Chita Rivera and Tommy Tune. Who could miss the Pointer Sisters, performing at the Coconut Creek Casino on Jan. 20, or They Might Be Giants at the Culture Room on Jan. 26?
You can also look for hip-swinging Shakira, moody Lana Del Rey and the comic stylings of Trevor Noah this month.
The best ways to get over the blues of going back to work is by taking in a concert or two.
Check www.ticketmaster.com for all your tickets.
The Zombies
- Parker Playhouse
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Jan. 9
- 8 p.m.
Moody Blues
- Hard Rock Live
- Hollywood, Florida
- Jan. 10
- 8 p.m.
Shakira
- BB&T Center
- Sunrise, Florida
- Jan. 11, 12 and 13
- 7:30 p.m.
Tribute to Nirvana
- Revolution Live
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Jan. 12
- 8 p.m.
Sunshine Music Festival 2018
- Mizner Park Amphitheater
- Boca Raton, Florida
- Jan. 14
- Noon
Jackson Browne
- Hard Rock Live
- Hollywood, Florida
- Jan. 17
- 8 p.m.
Art Garfunkel
- Parker Playhouse
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Jan. 18
- 8 p.m.
Lonesome Traveler
- Carole & Barry Kaye PA Auditorium
- Boca Raton, Florida
- Jan. 19
- 7:30 p.m.
Bill Engvall Charles F. Dodge
- City Center
- Pembroke Pines, Florida
- Jan. 19
- 8 p.m.
Chita & Tune: Just in Time
- Parker Playhouse
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Jan. 19
- 8 p.m.
Darlene Love
- Parker Playhouse
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Jan. 20
- 8 p.m.
The Pointer Sisters The Concert
- Seminole Casino Coconut Creek
- Coconut Creek, Florida
- Jan. 20
- 8 p.m.
Dorothy
- Culture Room
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Jan. 21
- 7:30 p.m.
The Killers
- AmericanAirlines Arena
- Miami, Florida
- Jan. 23
- 8 p.m.
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club
- Revolution Live
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Jan. 24
- 8 p.m.
Black Violin
- Au-Rene Theater
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Jan. 25
- 8 p.m.
In This Moment
- Revolution Live
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Jan. 26
- 5:30 p.m.
Chanticleer
- Parker Playhouse
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Jan. 26
- 8 p.m.
They Might Be Giants
- Culture Room
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Jan. 26
- 8 p.m.
Trevor Noah
- Hard Rock Live
- Hollywood, Florida
- Jan. 26
- 8 and 10:30 p.m.
Old School Block Party
- Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater
- Miramar, Florida
- Jan. 27
- 7 p.m.
Yonder Mountain String Band
- Culture Room
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Jan. 27
- 7 p.m.
Tapestry, The Carole King Songbook
- Aventura Arts & Cultural Center
- Aventura, Florida
- Jan. 27
- 7:30 p.m.
Chris Mann
- Aventura Arts & Cultural Center
- Aventura, Florida
- Jan. 31
- 8 p.m.
Gaelic Storm
- Culture Room
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Feb. 1
- 7:30 p.m.
Diana Krall
- Au-Rene Theater
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Feb. 1
- 8 p.m.
Lana Del Rey
- BB&T Center
- Sunrise, Florida
- Feb. 1
- 8 p.m.
The Verve Pipe
- Abdo New River Room
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Feb. 1
- 8 p.m.
Lara Fabian
- The Fillmore Miami Beach
- Miami Beach, Florida
- Feb 2
- 8 p.m.