January’s best concerts in South Florida

Woo-hoo! It’s a new year, so why not start it off with some music in your life? Lots of your favorite artists are heading south for the winter, from oldies and goodies to the young and fashionable.

The Moody Blues are in town, along with The Zombies, Art Garfunkel, Chita Rivera and Tommy Tune. Who could miss the Pointer Sisters, performing at the Coconut Creek Casino on Jan. 20, or They Might Be Giants at the Culture Room on Jan. 26?

You can also look for hip-swinging Shakira, moody Lana Del Rey and the comic stylings of Trevor Noah this month.

The best ways to get over the blues of going back to work is by taking in a concert or two.

The Zombies

Parker Playhouse

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Jan. 9

8 p.m.

Moody Blues

Hard Rock Live

Hollywood, Florida

Jan. 10

8 p.m.

Shakira

BB&T Center

Sunrise, Florida

Jan. 11, 12 and 13

7:30 p.m.

Tribute to Nirvana

Revolution Live

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Jan. 12

8 p.m.

Sunshine Music Festival 2018

Mizner Park Amphitheater

Boca Raton, Florida

Jan. 14

Noon

Jackson Browne

Hard Rock Live

Hollywood, Florida

Jan. 17

8 p.m.

Art Garfunkel

Parker Playhouse

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Jan. 18

8 p.m.

Lonesome Traveler

Carole & Barry Kaye PA Auditorium

Boca Raton, Florida

Jan. 19

7:30 p.m.

Bill Engvall Charles F. Dodge

City Center

Pembroke Pines, Florida

Jan. 19

8 p.m.

Chita & Tune: Just in Time

Parker Playhouse

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Jan. 19

8 p.m.

Darlene Love

Parker Playhouse

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Jan. 20

8 p.m.

The Pointer Sisters The Concert

Seminole Casino Coconut Creek

Coconut Creek, Florida

Jan. 20

8 p.m.

Dorothy

Culture Room

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Jan. 21

7:30 p.m.

The Killers

AmericanAirlines Arena

Miami, Florida

Jan. 23

8 p.m.

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club

Revolution Live

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Jan. 24

8 p.m.

Black Violin

Au-Rene Theater

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Jan. 25

8 p.m.

In This Moment

Revolution Live

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Jan. 26

5:30 p.m.

Chanticleer

Parker Playhouse

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Jan. 26

8 p.m.

They Might Be Giants

Culture Room

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Jan. 26

8 p.m.

Trevor Noah

Hard Rock Live

Hollywood, Florida

Jan. 26

8 and 10:30 p.m.

Old School Block Party

Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater

Miramar, Florida

Jan. 27

7 p.m.

Yonder Mountain String Band

Culture Room

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Jan. 27

7 p.m.

Tapestry, The Carole King Songbook

Aventura Arts & Cultural Center

Aventura, Florida

Jan. 27

7:30 p.m.

Chris Mann

Aventura Arts & Cultural Center

Aventura, Florida

Jan. 31

8 p.m.

Gaelic Storm

Culture Room

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Feb. 1

7:30 p.m.

Diana Krall

Au-Rene Theater

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Feb. 1

8 p.m.

Lana Del Rey

BB&T Center

Sunrise, Florida

Feb. 1

8 p.m.

The Verve Pipe

Abdo New River Room

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Feb. 1

8 p.m.

Lara Fabian

The Fillmore Miami Beach

Miami Beach, Florida

Feb 2

8 p.m.