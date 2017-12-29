Upcoming movies at Camana Bay Cinema

January was once known as the month where bad horror movies went to die, but 2017 completely changed that thinking. This month sees two spine-tingling flicks coming to the Camana Bay Cinema: Another installment in the “Insidious” series and the downright creepy “Winchester.”

There’s plenty of action for people keen on the genre, including a female-driven “Proud Mary;” “The Commuter” with bona fide man-on-a-mission Liam Neeson; and “Den of Thieves.”

Rounding out the lineup is an animated film from Spain – “Tad Jones: The Hero Returns” – and the much-anticipated Steven Spielberg movie “The Post,” starring powerhouses Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks.

Lots to see at the cinema – don’t miss out!

Dec. 29

‘The Greatest Showman’

Inspired by the imagination of P. T. Barnum, The Greatest Showman is an original musical that celebrates the birth of show business & tells of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation.

‘Molly’s Game’

The true story of Molly Bloom, a beautiful, young, Olympic-class skier who ran the world’s most exclusive high-stakes poker game for a decade before being arrested in the middle of the night by 17 FBI agents wielding automatic weapons. Her players included Hollywood royalty, sports stars, business titans and finally, unbeknown to her, the Russian mob. Her only ally was her criminal defense lawyer Charlie Jaffey, who learned there was much more to Molly than the tabloids led people to believe.

Jan. 5

‘Tad Jones: The Hero Returns’

Tad Jones rescues his beloved Sara from a millionaire who’s after King Midas’ necklace.

‘Insidious: The Last Key’

Parapsychologist Elise Rainier and her team travel to Five Keys, N.M., to investigate a man’s claim of a haunting. Terror soon strikes when Rainier realizes that the house he lives in was her family’s old home.

Jan. 12

‘Proud Mary’

Taraji P. Henson is Mary, a hitwoman working for an organized crime family in Boston, whose life is completely turned around when she meets a young boy whose path she crosses when a professional hit goes bad.

‘The Post’

Katharine Graham is the first female publisher of a major American newspaper – The Washington Post. With help from editor Ben Bradlee, Graham races to catch up with The New York Times to expose a massive cover-up of government secrets that spans three decades and four U.S. presidents. Together, they must overcome their differences as they risk their careers – and very freedom – to help bring long-buried truths to light.

Jan. 19

‘The Commuter’

Insurance salesman Michael is on his daily commute home, which quickly becomes anything but routine. After being contacted by a mysterious stranger, Michael is forced to uncover the identity of a hidden passenger on the train before the last stop. As he works against the clock to solve the puzzle, he realizes a deadly plan is unfolding, and he is unwittingly caught up in a criminal conspiracy that carries life and death stakes for everyone on the train.

Jan. 26

‘Den of Thieves’

An elite unit from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department squares off against a crew of successful thieves who plan a seemingly impossible heist – the city’s Federal Reserve Bank.

Jan. 27

‘Winchester: The House That Ghosts Built’

After the sudden death of her family, firearms heiress Sarah Winchester becomes convinced that she’s haunted by the souls of those killed by guns. Winchester then decides to build an enormous mansion that’s designed to keep the evil spirits at bay. When skeptical psychiatrist Eric Price visits the estate to evaluate her state of mind, he soon discovers that her obsession may not be so far-fetched after all.