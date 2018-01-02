Cayman lecturer publishes public-private partnership research

Laura Panades, course leader at the Truman Bodden Law School in Cayman, has published a book chapter on public-private partnerships as a vehicle to improve social standards.

The European Parliament, in collaboration with several think tanks, has released the book, called “Progressive Lab for Sustainable Development: From Vision to Action,” as a collection of ideas for future legislation.

The book includes contributions from selected academics and practitioners from across the European Union and presents a practical approach that suggests new legislative pathways.

Public-private partnerships are projects where the public and the private sectors jointly provide public goods, works or services in the long term, and cooperate at several stages of the project.

Ms. Panades’s research focuses on how public-private partnerships can promote social standards such as better work-life balance, equality among sexes and training opportunities in the workplace.

Ms. Panades said the research results seek to inform future policy and law-making, both in Europe and in the Cayman Islands, and feed into the current discussion at the national level on public procurement. “The recent public procurement overhaul in Cayman makes this an ideal moment to evaluate further ways on enhancing the social impact of public-private partnerships,” she said.

The research findings were presented at a conference held in Brussels, and locally at two research seminars hosted by the Truman Bodden Law School and the Attorney General’s Chambers.

“This publication is an example of the high caliber research being produced by the law school team, who continue to contribute to local and international jurisprudence,” said Law School Director Mitchell Davies. “This work will feed into the new LLM in International Finance: Law and Regulation at the Truman Bodden Law School, which includes a course on the law of public-private partnerships.”

A copy of the book has been donated to the Law School library.