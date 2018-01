Cabinet has reappointed six members of Cayman’s Trade and Business Appeals Tribunal for new terms, running to Jan. 1, 2020.

The members include Lynn Bodden, chair; Stuart Bostock, deputy chair; Jason DaCosta, member; David Arch Jr., member; Kimberly Ebanks, member; and Thais Ducent, secretary.

The members’ new terms became effective Jan. 2.