Breast pump donated to hospital’s neonatal unit

The Carne Group, a provider of governance solutions to the global fund management industry, helped purchase a medical-grade breast pump for the neonatal intensive care unit at the Cayman Islands Hospital.

The group made the donation of $800 to the unit during the holiday season.

“The NICU (neonatal intensive care unit) currently has two medical grade breast pumps but there are times when we have as many as five premature babies in the unit, causing a high demand for the pumps. Therefore, the more that are available, the better for the mothers and their babies,” said Shannon Hydes, nurse manager at the maternity unit.

Nurse Hydes said all babies need the benefits of breast milk, but for premature babies the benefits are even more important, as they face the risk of health problems and developmental challenges early in life.

However, there are many difficulties with breastfeeding a baby in the neonatal unit because babies who are born early cannot always feed at the breast right away due to their small size and lack of muscle development.

Jennifer Collins, director of the Carne Group, said, “Each year, my office chooses to support a different charity per month and the NICU is one of those charities. The unit identified a need for an additional breast pump, to be better prepared in cases of high demand, and we were more than happy to fill that need.”

Ms. Collins’s 12-year-old daughter Emma presented the check on behalf of the Carne Group.

“It was only fitting, because Emma was born premature and spent five weeks after birth in the NICU. Since then, bringing awareness to prematurity has been a cause near and dear to our hearts,” Ms. Collins said.