Cayman Islands Speaker of the House McKeeva Bush was among more than 70 parliamentary presiding officers from more than 50 nations who attended this week’s Commonwealth Conference in the Seychelles.

The conference, officially the 24th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth, was held in the archipelago off the coast of east Africa for the first time.

The meetings focus on collaborations and partnerships to enhance democracy in the independent states and territories of the British Commonwealth.

“We are all committed to the values inscribed in the Commonwealth Charter – democracy, human rights, and the rule of law,” said Seychelles President Danny Faure during the conference opening on Tuesday. “We are all dedicated to the development of free and democratic societies, and the promotion of peace and prosperity to improve the lives of our people.”