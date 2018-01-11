JetBlue announces new Fort Lauderdale route

Low-cost airline JetBlue has announced plans for a daily flight between Fort Lauderdale and Grand Cayman, starting in October.

The airline, which already operates services to the island from New York and Boston, confirmed the new route was part of its 2018 plans on Monday.

Southwest launched the first flight out of Fort Lauderdale to Grand Cayman last year. Southwest has also announced plans for a new seasonal route between Houston and Grand Cayman starting next summer. The announcement comes amid steadily increasing tourist arrival numbers to the islands, which hit record levels again in 2017.

Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell said Cayman was already seeing the impact of the “Southwest effect,” with the new route bringing increased visitation from the region. He said the JetBlue flight would add to that and enable better connections for its passengers from the west coast of the U.S., a growth market for Cayman.

“JetBlue has had tremendous success in the region. We are pleased that they have looked at the strength of our tourism product and grown their business here.”

The route increases the already steady stream of air traffic between Florida and the Cayman Islands.

As well as the Fort Lauderdale flights, there are six daily flights to Miami, Thursday through Sunday, and five a day, Monday through Wednesday. There are also five flights a week between Grand Cayman and Tampa.

JetBlue also announced plans for a new service from Fort Lauderdale to the Dominican Republic.

John Checketts, vice president of network planning at JetBlue, said, “These new routes continue to solidify JetBlue’s leadership position in South Florida and in the Caribbean where we’ve built a robust and successful network over the years.

“With expanded Caribbean service in Fort Lauderdale, we are laying the groundwork for even more growth in already popular destinations.”