Proud of Them: Sarah Jackson honored for academics

Sarah Clair Jackson, 17, from George Town, has been recognized in the Proud of Them initiative for her academic work.

As well her academic achievements, Sarah has also been a winner in her sport of choice – swimming.

Her drive, commitment and dedication have seen her excel enough to represent Stingray Swim Club and the Cayman Islands in international competitions. She has competed regionally in CARIFTA, the Caribbean Islands Swimming Championships, and the Youth Commonwealth Games last summer.

Her accolades include a 2014 CARIFTA bronze in the girls 13-15 medley relay and three medals in the 2017 CARIFTA, including silver in the 4×100 meter relay, silver in the 4×200 meter relay and bronze in the 4×50 meter relay. Sarah also served as co-captain of the 2017 CARIFTA swim team, which won more medals than any Cayman Islands team before.

She holds the 50 meter breaststroke senior CIASA record and multiple Cayman Islands records. She spends more than 20 hours a week training in the pool and on dry land, and also assists with younger swimmers.

Her conscientious approach to swimming is equally reflected in her studies. She has consistently placed on St. Ignatius’ Academic and Effort Honor rolls and in 2016 she received the Tutor Award for her willingness to help organize her tutor group and to lead her peers in school initiatives.

This past summer, she graduated with honors from St. Ignatius Catholic School; earned the award for highest attainment in physical education; sat her IGCSEs and obtained 2 A*s, 4 As and 4 Bs and is now enrolled in St. Ignatius’s sixth form program (Year 12) where she is studying biology, mathematics, computer science and history.

She is a house captain and sits on the Student Council. Outstanding enough on its own, her academic diligence and success is more impressive when taking into account the significant time dedicated to swimming.

Sarah is also involved in extracurricular activities at school: she plays in her high school’s concert band; is immediate past president of St. Ignatius Key Club; has achieved her Bronze Duke of Edinburgh award, and is currently working toward her silver.

She also participated in the Conyers Dill & Pearman Interschool Debate, and having taken part twice – placing individually both times – she won the overall debate with her partner earlier this year. During the summer, when not at swim training or competing in a meet, Sarah volunteers as a councilor in training with the local YMCA summer camps.

The Proud of Them initiative recognizes the positive achievements of young people between the ages of 10 and 25. Through a public nomination process, individuals are honored in various categories. Each person selected is featured for six months on billboards across the Cayman Islands and receives a certificate and $500.