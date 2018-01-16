STEP Cayman hosts inaugural conference

The local branch of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners will hold its inaugural conference on Jan. 29-30 at the Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa.

The international private client conference will explore the topical issues pertinent to the trust and private client industry with discussions on the latest local and global developments impacting the industry, including legislative updates, case studies and panel discussions.

Alan Milgate, chair of the conference and of the Cayman Islands branch of STEP, said the local chapter is delighted to host the International Wealth Structuring Forum.

“We have secured an extremely high caliber group of international experts who will discuss a broad range of relevant topics. With the added benefit of networking opportunities with national and international industry representatives, this is the must-attend event for all private client practitioners,” he said.

For more details on the agenda and how to register, visit www.step.org/cayman2018.