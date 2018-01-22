University celebrates anniversaries

The University of the West Indies open campus is celebrating a pair of anniversaries with a slate of events this week.

It’s been 70 years since the university was established in Jamaica. Its open campus program, which ties together satellite campuses via the internet, began 10 years ago.

Highlights of the week’s “Guild Fest” include an “I AM UWI Day” on Tuesday which features the wearing of UWI T-shirts and posting testimonials on UWI Student Facebook; a Councillors Day on Wednesday; a Business Buzz interview and panel discussion on Thursday; a games night on Friday from 6-9:30 p.m.; a church service from 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Sunday, and a cocktail reception from 5:30-9:30 p.m. the same evening.

The church service will be held at the Church of God of Prophecy. The other events are at the open campus, 168 Olympic Way, George Town.

Call 946-8322 for more information.