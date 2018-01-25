One of Cayman’s most grueling athletic events will return for 2018 with the 9th annual Off The Beaten Track ultramarathon taking place on Sunday, Feb. 25.

This one-of-a-kind race will lead participants on a 50 km ultra-marathon through tropical bush, sandy beaches and the back roads of Grand Cayman.

Kenneth Krys, CEO of KRyS Global, has tackled the daunting six-day, 251 km Marathon des Sables race through the Sahara Desert in Morocco, after which he started Off The Beaten Track in Cayman to emulate this style of race.

“With the course changing every year, regardless if this is your first time running Off The Beaten Track or if you have participated previously, the new course is always a fun challenge,” Mr. Krys said in a press release.

“It is also extremely important that this race be used as an opportunity to support charities making a difference in the Cayman Islands community,” he said, adding that this year the local beneficiary charity will be selected differently than in the past.

“Each major sponsor will select a local charity of choice to be promoted during the race, with a random draw on race day to choose the winner,” he said. “This enables up to six charities to gain awareness leading up to and on the day of the race.”

Off The Beaten Track also benefits international beneficiary, Facing Africa, an organization that sends medical supplies and surgeons to Sub-Saharan Africa to help children battling, a disease which causes facial deformities in young children.

Participants can enter as a solo runner taking on the whole 50 km, or as a relay team of six, each running an average of 8 km. Entry is US$100 for solo runners and US$300 for relay teams. Early bird registration discounts will be available until Jan. 31.

For more information visit

www.offthebeatentrack.ky, email

[email protected] or call 325-8282.