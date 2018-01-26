Cindy abrahams

January of every year usually finds people in a fresh state of mind, eager to improve their lives and their wellbeing. Holistic health may be a great choice for those looking for a more natural approach to therapy.

Holistic; mind/body/emotions/spirit connection; complementary therapies; integrative medicine: Are you feeling a bit overwhelmed by what all of these terms are and what they mean? If so, welcome to the ever-growing group of people who are hearing them, yet aren’t quite sure what they all mean.

Breaking it down

It isn’t surprising that people are confused, as there is no single definition for this wide array of terms. Simply put, “holistic” is defined as a whole made up of interdependent parts. When referring to holistic in general terms, you will see or hear phrases such as mind/body/emotion connection or physical/mental/emotional/spiritual aspects.

Taking the concept out further, you will begin to see or hear words like complementary (alternative) therapies, integrative medicine and a vast array of other terms. In essence, there is a growing body of scientific evidence pointing to a strong link between physical health and mental, emotional and spiritual health. If one of these areas is out of balance in a person, then it shows that other areas will become out of balance, leading eventually to a breakdown in the whole system and illness and disease.

Don’t make the mistake of thinking most of this stuff is “new age jargon.” Many of these therapies pre-date traditional western medicine and are widely used around the globe as an accepted part to ongoing health and well-being.

Just what are some of these therapies? The list is ever-growing and ever-changing, but the more common ones include massage therapy and other forms of bodywork, aromatherapy, homeopathy, hypnotherapy, Ayurvedic medicine, yoga, meditation, Tai Chi, therapeutic touch, Reiki, and far more than can be listed here.

Wellness can be described as simply being in a state of balance in the mind, body, emotions and spirit. People in the Cayman Islands do not realize how fortunate they are to have so many people focused on preventative care and wellness overall. It is quite unusual to see such a concentration of practitioners for such a small population base and it is very exciting, as I can envision this embracing of the complementary healing arts and sciences as a great way to add to our tourism product as more and more people around the globe embrace these ancient techniques in this modern world.

We are so fortunate to find a medical community here that also embraces this integrative approach to health and well-being.

Cindy Abrahams is a certified practitioner and owner of Water Lotus Wholistic Wellness.