The National Trust will hold its 5th annual under the theme “Fanta-Sea” at Ristorante Pappagallo in West Bay on Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Aiming to bring awareness to plastic pollution and ocean conservation, the Trust is encouraging patrons to draw inspiration from the ocean when dressing for the occasion, whether in full regalia or just highlighted by choice of hat.

Hi Tide, a local acoustic duo, will provide entertainment throughout the day with live performances of catchy originals along with classic and contemporary pop songs. Additional highlights include the ‘Most Hatitude’ male and female competition, beautiful décor thanks to The Flower Dell, and ‘under- the-sea’ face painting.

A Little Hatitude kids crafts corner will be situated in an air-conditioned room which houses tropical birds such as parrots, macaws, cockatoos and African greys. Local photographer Melissa Wolfe will be on hand to capture all the fanfare.

Ristorante Pappagallo is situated on a 14-acre bird habitat overlooking a natural saltwater lagoon which is home to herons, egrets, ducks and numerous other local and migratory birds. The area surrounding Pappagallo is so rich in natural wildlife that most of the book “Birds of the Cayman Islands” (1985 Patricia Bradley and Yves Jacques Ray Millet) was researched and photographed here.

Proceeds from the National Trust’s largest fundraising event of the year will enable the Trust to continue to provide visitors and residents, including local school students, with presentations, field trips and a range of other tours, workshops and activities. These include nature hikes and historic walking tours, exciting lectures, traditional cooking classes and numerous outreach events.

Guests will have the opportunity to participate in the exciting on-the-day raffle for a weekend stay at The Lodge & Spa at Pico Bonito. The eco-lodge, located on the Caribbean coast of Honduras near La Ceiba, seamlessly combines nature and luxurious comfort. A member of Small Luxury Hotels of the World, the Lodge offers the adventure of the outdoors, the beauty of the rainforest, and the personal service and luxury of a boutique hotel. There will also be a special members-only raffle for a local staycation package on the day. Guests who would like to become members of the Trust can pay an additional $5 to become a member with the purchase of a non-member ticket.

Tickets can be bought online at nattrust.frsolutions.ky or at Cayman’s Nature Store in the Dart Family Park in South Sound. Guests will enjoy unlimited bubbles thanks to Fantinel Prosecco, a tea selection courtesy of Harney and Sons, and a brunch buffet provided by Ristorante Pappagallo for $100 (Trust members), $125 (non-members) and $50 (Kids ages 3 to 12). Corporate 10-seater tables are also available for the price of $1000. For further information or to reserve tickets, email [email protected] or call 749-1126.