Letter: Ensure people’s basic needs are met

Please allow me space in your valuable newspaper to write about the needs of our people which seem to be overlooked in many, many instances.

Let me say first of all that little islands like ours should not have homeless, hungry and sick people – unable to receive government assistance. Something is not right and we have to get to the bottom of it. Government has to do something about these issues now so that these situations are kept under control.

It would not surprise me to learn that there are also non-Caymanians residing here that are being helped by our government with these same services. How it got to this stage would have to be the responsibility of the government. But the members now responsible need our full support to ensure that we do not have any homeless, hungry or people requiring medical attention on our islands. Insurance must be afforded to the indigent, the elderly and all children. When the budgets are being prepared these items must be included, and hopefully with a surplus.

These very important and basic necessities of life should not be denied to anyone! Government must have measures in place to curtail these situations.

Also, I would like to say that the MLA responsible for the environment in which we live must get a grip on it now. It is a disgrace the way our islands look at the moment. Our islands are supposed to be clean and beautiful.

Ms. Dora A.E. Ebanks