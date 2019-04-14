Major investment in Grand Cayman’s road network and reforms of the education system to put more power in the hands of principals, teachers and parents are among the key policy initiatives proposed by government for the coming years.

Delivering the Strategic Policy Statement, which sets out the broad strokes of government’s agenda and spending plans for 2020 and 2021, Premier Alden McLaughlin outlined a range of initiatives across every area of government.

RELATED STORY: Budget surpluses, no new taxes, finance minister says

RELATED STORY: A detailed look at premier’s long-term plans

Reflecting on the fact that he is entering the final two-years of his tenure as premier, McLaughlin promised it would be “no quiet winding down”. Instead, he said he would be “ramping up” to achieve as much as possible in the short time he has left.

In a near three-hour address to the Legislative Assembly Friday afternoon, the premier highlighted new plans including:

$18 million in new funding to complete the extension to the East-West Arterial Highway;

New teacher- and parent-led governing bodies to take greater control of public schools;

New legislation to reform Cayman’s welfare system;

A new urgent care clinic in Bodden Town;

A review of the minimum wage.

Government will also commit funds to completing several projects that have been in the works for some time, including the new John Gray High School, the landfill project and the long-term mental health facility. Further work is planned to progress the cruise and cargo port and the airport redevelopment, as well as improvements to the court building and infrastructure and preliminary planning for a new prison.

Additional legislation and reform will also be required to protect Cayman’s financial services industry, the premier said.