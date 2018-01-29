EDITORIAL – Caroline Wozniacki: Grand Cayman’s Grand Slammer

Welcome – and congratulations – to Residences at Seafire brand ambassador Caroline Wozniacki, the Danish tennis player who delighted the world with her Australian Open win last weekend.

No doubt, readers have heard of the riddle, “What is the sound of one hand clapping?” Regarding Ms. Wozniacki, a more appropriate question might be — “What is the sound of the world’s hands clapping?” — because they are, and they’re clapping for her.

Make no mistake: Ms. Wozniacki is no newcomer to tennis. For 67 weeks, between October 2010 and January 2012, she was ranked No. 1 in the world by the Women’s Tennis Association – but she had never won a grand slam tournament. She had come oh-so-close, but the title had eluded her. Until Saturday in Melbourne. (For non-tennis aficionados, there are four annual “grand slam events”: The Australian Open, the French Open, Wimbledon, and the U.S. Open.)

Everyone knows, or assumes, that top executives in the Dart organization know when to buy, when to sell, or, to quote Kenny Rogers, “when to hold ’em, know when to fold ’em.”

But no one in the Dart organization ever had better timing in doing a deal than Chris Duggan, vice president of community development, who completed a negotiation with Ms. Wozniacki to represent the Residences at Seafire just days before Ms. Wozniacki triumphed in Australia, putting the long-elusive crown on her head and reclaiming the mantle of the top female tennis player in the world.

(Mr. Duggan’s timing in signing up Ms. Wozniacki was so superb, in fact, that we have no doubt that if he had been picking stocks instead of athletes, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission would at this very moment be opening an investigation into possible “insider trading.”)

We expect to be seeing a lot more of the world’s top-ranked player, as her year-long arrangement with Seafire developer Dart Enterprises will include access to accommodations whenever she wants to visit Grand Cayman.

Officially, Ms. Wozniacki will represent the Residences at Seafire, and she’s already on the job – spotted prominently sporting a Seafire label on her tennis bag, an image we published on the front page of Monday’s Compass.

Beyond that, Mr. Duggan told the Compass he hopes the 27-year-old tennis star, marathoner, and former Sports Illustrated model will become a familiar face around Cayman, visiting the Seafire several times a year and integrating into the Cayman community.

We trust Ms. Wozniacki fell in love with Grand Cayman on a visit last December, but we know she fell in love with former NBA player David Lee, whom she is now engaged to marry. Mr. Lee himself is a superstar athlete, having had a 12-year playing career that included stints with the New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs, drawing two All-Star selections and winning one NBA championship. On future trips to Cayman, Ms. Wozniacki, bring him along, too!

Mr. Duggan said Dart considers Ms. Wozniacki not only an ambassador for the Seafire, but for all of Cayman.

He told the Compass that Dart really wanted to do a partnership with Ms. Wozniacki, but shared with her that “it’s also very important to us that you want to be a part of the Cayman community.”

Scheduling conflicts will prevent her from attending the upcoming Legends At Camana Bay tennis showcase (unfortunately forestalling a potential matchup against reigning U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens), but she hopes to play in the event in the future.

Over the years, Cayman has been host to many “famous names” in tennis: Nick Bollettieri, Jim Courier, Stefan Edberg, Anna Kournikova, John McEnroe, Andy Roddick and Monica Seles – to name a few.

The long-term potential in this new partnership with Ms. Wozniacki could well be the ace that establishes our islands’ reputation as a haven for lovers of the sport.

So congratulations, Ms. Wozniacki, and welcome to what we hope will be your Caribbean “home away from home.” We hope to see you soon.