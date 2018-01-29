Although a much smaller turnout than the run along West Bay Road, about 50-60 participants showed up Sunday for the North Side Stride Against Cancer event.

Run co-organizer Alan Mackay said the turnout this year was slightly higher than normal for the North Side event, which caters to eastern districts residents. The race goes from Kaibo to the old Driftwood bar property along Rum Point Drive.

“We had food for about 40 people after the race, and that was all gone by the end of it,” he said. “So turnout was a little higher than usual.”

The North Side participants also received some raffle prizes, which were handed out following the race completion.