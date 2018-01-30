Joey Ebanks appointed to prison fellowship

Joey Ebanks, who was jailed in 2014 for two years and three months for stealing $140,000, is heading back to prison – but this time as the volunteer executive director of the Prison Fellowship Cayman Islands.

The board of directors of the organization, a chartered member of Prison Fellowship International, appointed Mr. Ebanks, a former political candidate, to help strengthen its current programs and development of initiatives “to serve those affected by crime in the Caymanian community,” according to a press release from the Prison Fellowship.

“Joey has a real heart for inmates and their families,” said board chairman Pastor Alson Ebanks in the press release. “He understands their needs from the perspective of his own real-life experiences. And he also knows that it requires a multifaceted approach to adequately address all these needs – practical as well as spiritual.”