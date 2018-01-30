Urquhart elected to lead regional museum association

The director of the National Gallery of the Cayman Islands, Natalie Urquhart, has been elected as president of the Museums Association of the Caribbean.

Ms. Urquhart was elected at the association’s 28th annual general meeting and conference, which was held in Miami, Florida, in late 2017.

“Cayman has a growing museums, galleries and heritage sector and part of our mission at NGCI is to ensure that we provide wide networking, professional development and work exchange prospects for our team, locally and internationally,” Ms. Urquhart said in a press release. “MAC has really opened up opportunities both here in Cayman, and at regional conferences, and so it’s important to support the work they do.”

She said she was honored to be elected as president “at such an exciting time” in the organization’s history.

“We are in a process of expansion, and will also celebrate thirty years during my tenure. I look forward to ensuring that NGCI and the Cayman Islands are firmly part of this dialogue,” she said.

The Museums Association of the Caribbean was established in 1987 to allow museums and related organizations and societies in the Caribbean to share experiences and skills. The National Gallery of the Cayman Islands joined the association in 2014 and was invited to host the 2016 annual conference and annual general meeting, which brought delegates from 12 countries to the Cayman Islands, in addition to over 25 local attendees. Ms. Urquhart joined the board in 2016.