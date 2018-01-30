Letter: Items trigger fond memories of Cayman

This is not the usual letter to the editor dealing with the current issues of the day in Cayman; this one comes from someone who lived in Grand Cayman for more than 25 years and still remembers the place, and many of its people, fondly. In particular, I refer to a time, memory says 2003, when I was heading up Pirates Week where one of our projects was an annual Arts Competition in the schools.

That year, the East End School won the competition with a painting on plexiglass depicting Cayman’s abundant marine life and wildlife, and, to my surprise, the teacher involved telephoned the Pirates Week office to say that the class had decided to give me the painting as a gift. It is a beautiful piece of art, indeed eye-catching, and almost every creature in Cayman is captured there in a variety of colors and shapes.

I was delighted to have it and it hung in my house in Northward, just inside the front door, so that it often caught my eye as I entered or left, always reminding me of that gesture from the children. Today it hangs on the grillwork in my home in Guyana, in a place where the daylight shines through the plexiglass, lighting up the painting, and I often end up happily explaining to visitors the what and the why of the piece.

The children who gave me their art are all grown up now, but I am writing this letter from far away to tell them how much joy their gift has given me and what wonderful memories of Cayman it still triggers in me after all these years.

In Guyana, I have several things around me relating to Cayman – the latest being a print of a beautiful Seven Mile Beach sunset photo very kindly sent to me by the photographer David Goddard.

They are constant reminders of a time and a place where I spent the biggest part of my life, and on a day when I am caught up with other matters I will notice these things and remember the Cayman that gave me so much. So this is to say thank you, East End; you remain with me.

Dave Martins,

East Coast Demerara, Guyana