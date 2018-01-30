Red Sail Group sponsors Cayman’s Special Olympians

The Red Sail Group has committed $15,000 a year for the next three years as sponsorship for Special Olympics Cayman Islands.

The group of water sports companies has extended its support for the organization through 2020.

The money will help support 120 athletes enrolled in the Special Olympics program, competing in track and field, aquatics, bocce, basketball, football, standup paddleboarding and golf.

“This sponsorship allows us to run our programmes on a day-to-day basis to prepare our athletes for local and regional competitions throughout the year,” said SOCI Board Member Toni Johnson in a press release. “For instance, buses need to be coordinated to get them to training sessions, and [the] right equipment must be purchased.”

She said corporate partnerships support the training to make sure the athletes are ready for competitions, including the Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi in March 2019.

“Red Sail Sports and their affiliated companies have been very generous to us for a very long time and we are very grateful,” Ms. Johnson said. “The commitment is not just in dollars, but also in time as Red Sail Sports employees volunteer at our events, like the Annual Healthy Athletes Fair and National Games.”

Red Sail Sports Operations Manager Rod McDowall said, “The Red Sail Group of companies is very proud to be able to partner with the Special Olympics Cayman Islands, and it is our privilege to work with such a great organization, its caring board members, volunteers and athletes.”