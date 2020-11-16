SOCI gets new tablets

Special Olympics Cayman Islands has some new gadgets to work with.

Kirk Office recently donated 20 Samsung Galaxy tablets to SOCI. The tablets will be used for the organisation’s Healthy Athletes programme as well as tracking important data such as training participation,” according to a press release from SOCI.

Healthy Athletes is a programme that provides health screenings across six disciplines: podiatry, vision, hearing, fitness, dental, and nutrition. The health screenings at the annual health fair are provided voluntarily and free of charge by local health care professionals with support from corporate entities and service clubs. Last year, 48 athletes received health screenings through the programme.

“I first became aware of this programme more than 20 years ago through family friends – the McDowalls. “Miss Penny” was an incredible lady who dedicated much of her time to this wonderful cause. I am personally delighted that my daughter Sarah and Jessica McDowall have continued to support the program, Kirk Office Managing Director Geoffrey Cuff said.

Coaches will also be able to use the tablets to track training attendance, maintaining the athlete database in real time, SOCI said.

SOCI offers year-round training to people with intellectual disabilities. It currently has approximately 120 active athletes in aquatics, track and field, bocce, basketball, football, golf, and stand-up paddle boarding.