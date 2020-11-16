Business in brief

Leadership Cayman now accepting applications for 2021

The Chamber of Commerce has launched its Leadership Cayman 2021 programme, with the application deadline Friday, 27 Nov.

Leadership Cayman is a six-month intensive course. Class members attend bi-weekly seminars on a range of topics, interacting with and learning from experts and local leaders, including government officials.

The programme targets people 25 and older, who have attained at least a middle-management position within their company, government agency and department, or non-profit organisation.

“The Chamber of Commerce and the Leadership Cayman Planning Committee worked hard to ensure the 2020 Class received the full benefits of the programme despite the Covid-19 challenges, and we are committed to again maintaining the usual high standards which have become the tradition of Leadership Cayman for the 2021 programme,” the Chamber said in a press release.

To learn more about the Leadership Cayman programme and to apply, go to the Leadership Cayman website.

Property Cayman wins website of the year

Property Cayman has been named ‘Real Estate Agency Website of the Year’ at Americas Property Awards.

Judged on the quality of information, community content, accessibility and aesthetics, Property Cayman’s award was presented at a virtual red-carpet ceremony.

“We are immensely proud to be recognized while representing Cayman in the international marketing arena and offer special thanks to Collective Design for bringing our vision to life,” said Michael Joseph, Property Cayman broker owner.

“Redefining our approach to industry standards makes digital marketing a huge part of our business.”

AM Best confirms Coralisle’s credit rating

AM Best Rating Services has confirmed the financial strength rating of ‘A’ of Bermuda-based Coralisle Group. The rating agency said the group maintained “excellent ability to meet its ongoing insurance obligations”.

The assessment was based on CG’s balance sheet, operating performance, business profile and management of risk. AM Best categorised the insurer’s consolidated balance sheet as “strongest”, noting its “strongest level” risk-adjusted capitalisation and its “more than adequate” ability to meet current liabilities.

AM Best maintains a “stable outlook” for the group based on the expectation that rating fundamentals, from balance sheet strength to risk-mitigation measures, will remain unchanged over the medium term.