Aon’s Lynch to join Artex

Adrian Lynch will be joining Artex Risk Solutions as executive vice president-North America in March 2021.

In this new expanded role, Lynch will be responsible for the oversight and growth of the company’s captive management offices across the United States, Bermuda and the Cayman Islands.

Lynch will join Artex from Aon Captive & Insurance Management, where he has served as captive strategy leader for the Americas and managing director of Aon Cayman for the past seven years.

He will report to Jennifer Gallagher, president of Artex North America.

“Adrian brings us valuable expertise and is a proven leader in the captive insurance marketplace,” Gallagher said in a press release. “Our growth strategy will be enhanced by his strong history in business development and sales. He is a great fit for our culture and I’m looking forward to working alongside him as we continue to build our enterprise.”

Lynch is currently deputy chair of the Insurance Managers Association Cayman as well as chair of Cayman Finance’s reinsurance sub-committee. In addition, he has served as chairman of Special Olympics Cayman Islands since 2014.