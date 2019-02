Artex Risk Solutions has promoted Laura Hurlston (nee McLaughlin) to the role of client services manager. She joined the team in January 2009.

Ms. Hurlston earned a bachelor of science degree in accounting control systems in 2007, a master of science degree in managerial accounting in 2008, and then gained the qualification as a Certified Public Accountant in 2011.

She recently earned the Associate in Captive Insurance designation through the International Center for Captive Insurance Education.