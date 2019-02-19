Andrew Miller joins Solomon Harris

Andrew Miller has joined Solomon Harris, part of Bedell Cristin, in the Cayman Islands as partner and head of Cayman’s International Private Client practice.

Mr. Miller specializes in all aspects of non-contentious Cayman Islands and British Virgin Islands international wealth structuring for individuals and financial institutions. He is a past chairman and secretary of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP) in Cayman, a founding board member of the STEP Latin America Conference, and a member of the International Tax Planning Association.

Before joining Bedell Cristin, he was a partner at another Cayman Islands law firm, heading its global wealth structuring group, where he joined after thirteen years at a major London law firm.

Bedell Cristin merged with Cayman Islands law firm Solomon Harris in 2018 and now has offices in BVI, Cayman Islands, Guernsey, Jersey, London and Singapore.